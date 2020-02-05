Suppliers could avoid drinking water violations under plan

Environmental advocacy groups are criticizing New York's proposal to allow water suppliers to delay being hit with violations for exceeding the state’s limits for industrial chemicals in public drinking water.

New York has been inching closer to joining a handful of states trying to make sure that public water supplies don’t contain harmful levels of chemicals, including those found in some nonstick pots and pans, paint strippers, stain-resistant clothing and firefighting foams.

But several Democrats and environmental activists are criticizing the state’s new plan to allow water suppliers to avoid a formal violation for up to several years.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said New York’s proposal is among the nation’s toughest.

