Supporters of gun control bills urge Sununu to sign them

Supporters of several gun control measures in New Hampshire are calling on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to sign them in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend.

About 75 people - some holding signs that read "Protect Kids Not Guns" and "Sign the Bills" - urged Sununu on Monday to sign a bill that would ban most guns from school grounds. Legislators also passed bills imposing a three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a gun and requiring background checks for all firearms sales or transfers.

Sununu has said he wouldn't make any changes to existing gun laws.

After the shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 31 people dead, Sununu tweeted that he had directed flags to fly at half-staff to honor the victims.

