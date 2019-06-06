Supporters push for Scott to sign plastics ban

Should some single-use plastics be banned in Vermont? The legislature thinks so and sent a bill to Governor Phil Scott for his signature. Our Dom Amato found many people who support the ban and also asked businesses if it will hurt their bottom line?

Changes are in the works at Pho Hong in the Old North End. The owners of the Vietnamese restaurant say they got complaints from customers about their styrofoam to-go containers, but say although it may cost more, they're making the switch other containers.

"It's worth it, customers are happy," said the restaurant's Ngoc Le.

The bill would prohibit stores or restaurants from providing single use plastic bags, and customers will have to pay 10 cents for any paper bags they use. Restaurants would only provide plastic straws upon request, and plastic stirrers are banned entirely. Also, no more of those expanded polystyrene containers for take-out.

Advocates for the change rallied on Church Street for the Governor to sign the bill into law. "We can't wait any longer. And us, the future leaders of Vermont of the country and of the world -- we're not going to wait any longer," said Maeve Power with VPIRG.

Containers at City Market aren't part of the single use plastics ban. They are recycleable, as long as you clean them out. Officials there say they've already made the switch for items included in the ban and are looking at what's next. "We're currently evaluating all of our single-use plastics and trying to figure out is it better to recycle, or go compostable or eliminate them entirely," said the store's Brent Demers.

Others say the changes in Vermont may not have the biggest impact on fixing the global plastic problem. "In the scheme of things I don't think it adds that much major impact on environmental stuff. I just wish people would start looking at the bigger picture rather than micro scale," said Matt Walker of Burlington.

He believes changes need to be made on a national level and at major corporations. He worries a ban like this will just annoy people and give them the wrong idea about environmentalism. "Sometimes I think issues like this can just be more symbolic and create inconveniences for people," he said.

Lawmakers say that's to encourage customers to bring a reusable bag. If signed into law the ban on single-use plastics would go into effect next July.