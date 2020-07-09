Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

The Supreme Court has issued a mixed verdict on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The decisions will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being. The court kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The 7-2 outcome is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private.

The decision came shortly after the court upheld a prosecutor’s demand for Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

