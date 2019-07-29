Surging national economy aids Vermont revenue

Vermont revenue continues to exceed expectations, fueled by the surging national economy and the potential for interest rate cuts by the Fed that could come later this week.

That was the message from legislative economist Tom Kavet to lawmakers in Montpelier Monday. Vermont finished the last fiscal year with a General Fund budget surplus of nearly $60 million -- just over 4.5% above forecasts. In June alone, revenue collections were over $8 million above expectations. Kavet told lawmakers that while Vermont's reliance on corporate, estate and personal taxes can be volatile, continued deficit spending at the national level and fed policies are keeping Vermont revenue in positive territory.

"The Fed -- really between December and February -- changed from not just saying they there would be increases, they said they would evaluate it and there might not be any increases. And then about a month or two later, said not only will there not be increases probably, we're actually looking at cutting rates now if need be," Kavet said

Another positive is Vermont's continued record low unemployment rates, especially in areas of the state like the Northeast Kingdom. Kavet says a three percent increase in national wage growth is also promising.

