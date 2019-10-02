Surprise! Out-of-network bills will cost you big

Americans pay some of the highest health care costs in the world and many people are getting hit with shocking hospital bills for thousands of dollars even when they have insurance.

Molly McKenna says her medical and financial trouble began earlier this year with excruciating abdominal pain.

"Hands down was the most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life," McKenna said.

Her fiance took her to a Baylor Scott and White clinic, where doctors told her it was an emergency.

"The doctor came in and said... your ovary is a big hemorrhaging mess right now. We have to take that out," McKenna said.

She was transferred by ambulance to a larger Baylor Scott and White hospital, where she presented her insurance card. But a few weeks later she was told she was out of network.

"I said, 'Out of network. What does that mean for the surgery I just had?' And she said, 'It's looking like the balance from our facility is up around $40,000,'" McKenna said.

What's broken in McKenna's case, says her insurance broker Lora Everist, is the hospital's pricing system.

Lora Everist: If she had been charged the fair rate, she would be out very little money.

Reporter: So you basically think they're gouging?

Lora Everist: Absolutely.

That's because Everist says McKenna's insurance already paid $6,367.90 for the surgery.

McKenna negotiated some bills down, but Baylor Scott and White still demanded $27,000 more.

Reporter: So, I mean, what's your understanding of why the rate was what it was, the price?

Lora Everist: Because there is no guideline. There is no transparency. They can charge whatever they want... So she basically got taken advantage of.

With the bill unresolved, McKenna and her fiance decided to skip the wedding they'd hoped for with friends and family. She says they've decided to elope instead.

"I'm not a person. I'm not a human to them. I'm a dollar sign," McKenna said.

Baylor Scott and White told CBS News its facility charges are lower than other acute care hospitals in the region.

After CBS News asked them about McKenna's charges, the hospital system said her case showed what it calls an "opportunity for improvement." Although it did not answer questions about the amounts she was charged, it now says it will contact McKenna to work toward solving her problem.