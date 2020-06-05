Surprise honor for WWII veteran in Vermont

A surprise honor for a World War II veteran in Middlebury.

Ken Wilkins turned 95 on Friday. But on his birthday 75 years ago, he and his crew on the USS Skate were slowly moving through mines planted off the Japanese coast. For hours, the submarine crew remained silent on what he describes as the most tense time in his young life.

Friday, a group of fellow submariners from the Green Mountain Submarine Veterans awarded Wilkins with a citation for his service to the country.

"You talk to any submarine vet and you'll find that they have a close association with other submariners who have served under similar circumstances," said Al Perry, a U.S. Navy submarine veteran.

"We hit a mine cable and the mine cable hit the port side of the ship and it slapped all 320 feet. We thought we were a goner because if it hangs up on something, it will drag the mine down," Wilkins said. "I will tell you that was one of those times when you almost bought the farm."

