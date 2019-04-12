Surprise tax bill? You're not alone. Here's why you owe more

Millions of people are getting a surprise this tax season: smaller refunds or no refund at all.

Under the new tax law, 80 percent of Americans are expected to pay less in taxes overall. But a CBS News poll finds nearly three out of four people say the new law pushed their tax bill higher or left it unchanged.

CBS News visited one family that expected money back and instead had to pay up.

"We were getting to the point where I wasn't dreading doing my taxes anymore," Jason Edwards said.

Jason and Amber Edwards were counting on lower taxes and maybe even a refund in 2018.

"I was a bit optimistic," Amber said.

The college educators from Rhode Island had planned to put the extra money toward their newly adopted baby son.

But when they filed their returns, they got a surprise: no refund and the IRS said they owed thousands in additional taxes.

"It became a huge shock because... we had just started to get all the necessities for a baby... and then to turn around and suddenly have to write a $3,000 check, you know, this was not the year for us to be doing that," Amber said.

"They're a good example of reality," said Jeff Levine, the CEO and director of financial planning at BluePrint Wealth Alliance.

Levine is a certified public accountant in New York. Back in 2017, CBS News asked him to review the Edwards' tax returns and project their tax bill under the new law. Levine estimated a savings of about $650.

The segment was so popular with GOP lawmakers, even the president retweeted it.

So what happened?

"They owe a lot more than they thought they probably would have given that increase in income because they experienced withholding changes like most of the American public," Levine said.

Tax withholding is the money your employer pulls automatically from your paycheck and sends to the IRS.

Under the new tax law, the withholding changed, giving people more money in each paycheck, resulting in potentially larger bills at the end of the year, like what happened to the Edwards.

"I know a lot of people in this position where they thought they were going to get money back and their paychecks were a little bit more but then they also wind up owing, too," Amber said. "Well, then why did we even do it?"

For people who got a surprise tax bill this year, Levine says there's only one way to avoid it.

"You need to put more money in throughout the year," he said. "It's pay me now or pay me later, but you're going to pay one way or another."

Nationally, refunds are down $6 billion compared to last year and 1.6 million fewer people are getting them.