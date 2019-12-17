Survey: NH schools can improve on special ed resources info

A survey of parents of special education students in New Hampshire says schools are doing well in communicating with most families. But it also says schools could better inform families of available resources.

The survey was released Tuesday by the state Department of Education.

The survey taken this spring shows that 48% of families of K-12 students agreed that their child's school has helped them find resources such as after-school programs and social services.

The same percentage of preschool families agreed that their child's school helped them connect families with one another for mutual support.

