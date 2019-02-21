Survey available for crime victims in New Hampshire

A new survey is available for crime victims in New Hampshire.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Friday the New Hampshire Victim's Needs Assessment Online Survey at www.NHCrimesurvey.com.

Crime victims are encouraged to provide feedback related to their experience and satisfaction with the support services they received in the state. It's not a prerequisite that a crime was reported in order to respond.

A separate survey also is available for stakeholder groups at www.nhstakeholdersurvey.com/.

The attorney general's office said in a news release Friday that information received from both the perspective of victims and stakeholders will assist in identifying and remedying gaps in the support services currently provided. Increased federal funding to support providers of direct services to crime victims has led to the assessment.

Both surveys are available through March 15.

