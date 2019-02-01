Survey calls Plattsburgh, Clinton County top micropolitan area in NY

Plattsburgh and Clinton County have been named the top micropolitan area in the state of New York.

The survey was done by Policom, an economics and research firm specializing in local and state economies. Policom normally does not release its findings but this year it did and local officials are pumped. They credit the designation to the success of our business and the growth we're seeing in new business coming to the area.

"I think we all know why we are successful. It's because of the collaboration and cooperation between the different entities-- the Chamber, TDC, the town, the county, the city-- all working together to improve our development and community outputs because at the end of the day when you are looking at the work that we do, it's nice to talk about Norsk Titanium coming or another company expanding, but the real goal is to improve the quality of life for the residents," said Paul Grasso of the Development Corporation.

Plattsburgh and Clinton County ranked 40th in the nation out of 551 areas.