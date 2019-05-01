Survey finds more people driving high on marijuana

The number of people driving high on marijuana is rising. Now, there's a new effort to warn drivers about the dangers.

Ron Edwards was riding his motorcycle four years ago when a driver ran a red light and killed him. Police say the driver of the car had marijuana in his system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's most recent survey found between 2007 and 2013 there was a 48 percent increase in weekend nighttime drivers who tested positive for cannabis.

Since the survey, several states have legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use.

"Certainly we see the problem in states that allow for medical or recreational access but even in states that are not allowing access," said Heidi King, the deputy administrator of the NHTSA.

King says driving high increases the risk of a crash.

"Their decision-making is impaired and their reaction time is slowed, so we want to start a national conversation about the risks of marijuana," King said.

The NHTSA is now starting a national ad campaign. The simple message: If you feel different, you drive different.

"If you are using, don't get behind the wheel. It's just too dangerous," King said.

Authorities hope that will make people think twice before hitting the road high.