Survey finds most EV owners would buy or lease again

Automakers are offering more electric vehicles, but many first-timers remain hesitant to buy them.

The Mustang Mach-E can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in about 3.5 seconds, about the same as a Porsche 911 GTS. (Source: Ford, CNN)

Susan Ethridge was on the fence about buying an electric vehicle, or EV, but after having her Chevy Bolt for a year she says she's hooked. "I love it, I won't go back to a gas car," she said.

She's not alone. A new survey from AAA finds 96 percent of electric vehicle owners would buy or lease one again. "People are feeling more comfortable about this technology, about these vehicles," said AAA's Doug Shupe.

He says most people don't buy EVs because they worry about finding a place to charge it. But there are now thousands of charging stations across the country and plenty of apps and websites that show where they are. "Ninety-five percent of owners say they've never run out of a charge on the road," Shupe said.

Most people charge at home, but Ethridge rents an apartment and relies on paid charging stations. She says that costs her about $70 a month compared to the $180 she used to spend on gas.

The big downside -- the price tag for electric cars is often around 80 percent more than a gas-powered equivalent. "Electric vehicles tend to depreciate more than their gas-powered counterparts, so the cost factor of an electric is slightly more about $600 more per year," Shupe said.

"I don't have to worry about fluctuating gas prices, there's really no maintenance," Ethridge said.

She believes those savings, plus having an environmentally friendly vehicle, make it worth it.

