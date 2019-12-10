Survey of Vermont nuclear plant shows areas of contamination

A survey of groundwater and soil of the Vermont Yankee site shows 17 “areas of concern" for contamination.

NorthStar representatives say five of the areas of the Vernon nuclear power plant are so polluted that they require additional cleanup.

Corey Daniels, NorthStar's decommissioning manager, tells members of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizen Advisory Panel that the 17 areas are mostly polluted from oil products.

The company says it will complete a revised plan in the first quarter of 2020 that will include requests from state environmental officials.

