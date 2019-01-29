Suspect arrested in Burlington assault

SPolice in Burlington say they now know who was behind a beating on the Church Street Marketplace.

The Burlington Police Department was looking for the person behind an attack more than a week ago that left a man with a fractured skull and eye socket. They released surveillance video hoping the public could help identify people they wanted to talk to in the case.

Investigators say Robert Beattie, 22, of St. Albans, is now charged with aggravated assault. He's due in court next Thursday.