Suspect in Nectars 'Wild West' shootout faces unrelated federal charges

A man officials declined to prosecute in a shooting at a downtown Burlington bar last year is now facing federal weapons and drug charges.

Carl Martin is accused of distributing cocaine or a cocaine-mixture and possessing a gun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Court documents say Martin was caught during an undercover sting where he agreed to meet with an undercover officer to sell drugs and exchange drugs for a gun.

Martin was already familiar with police because of his involvement in the February 2018 shooting at Nectar's bar in downtown Burlington that left a woman injured.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George faced criticism from police last year when she declined to prosecute him in that case. She said evidence showed he feared for his brother's life during an argument with the man who later admitted to the shooting.

Martin remains jailed until his court appearance next week.

