Suspect in double murder died of 'acute' drug intoxication

The office of the Vermont Medical Examiner says the only suspect in a double murder in New Hampshire last month died of acute drug intoxication.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the death certificate for Derrick Shippee, of Westmoreland, New Hampshire, says he died of a mixture of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, and that he died in a matter of minutes.

The death certificate ruled his death was accidental.

Shippee's body was found in a field owned by his family in Vernon on April 12, a day after the bodies of 29-year-old Neal Bolster, of Hinsdale, and 19-year-old Aaliyah Jacobs, of Brattleboro, were found at Bolster's Plain Road home in Hinsdale. An autopsy showed both died of gunshot wounds.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

