Suspect in handcuffs escapes St. Johnsbury police station

Police have recaptured an assault suspect who slipped out of his handcuffs and fled a police station in Vermont.

The Caledonian-Record reports 21-year-old Miguel Santiago was being held at the St. Johnsbury Police Station on Tuesday when he escaped.

Police Capt. Jason Gray says one of Santiago's wrists was handcuffed to a wall when he managed to slip out and run away.

Officers gave chase and caught him a short time later.

Santiago is facing multiple charges, including violating an abuse prevention order, escape and aggravated domestic assault.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.

