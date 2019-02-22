Suspect in kidnapping and sexual assault arraigned

A 41-year-old man charged with kidnapping a woman and her 5-year-old son in New Hampshire and later sexually assaulting the woman in Vermont has been arraigned on federal charges.

Everett Simpson was charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of interstate transfer of a stolen vehicle.

He did not attend the arraignment on Friday. A judge entered not guilty pleas.

Simpson allegedly left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center Jan. 4 and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the alleged kidnapping took place. He is then alleged to have brought the woman and her son back to Vermont, where the woman was assaulted.

Afterward, Simpson allegedly fled to Pennsylvania. He was apprehended after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing police.

He's being held without bail.

