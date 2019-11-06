Suspect in murder of NH couple arrested in Mexico

The family of a New Hampshire couple killed in Texas says their killer is in custody -- captured in Mexico.

James and Michelle Butler of Rumney were last seen three weeks ago on Padre Island in Texas. Their remains were found there last week in shallow graves on a beach. Texas authorities Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Adam Curtis Williams, and they named Amanda Noverr as a person of interest.

Police released a surveillance photo of the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car.

Now family of the Butlers say Williams was arrested in Mexico.

There were no other immediate details.

