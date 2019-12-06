Suspect in wife's death sentenced in federal mail fraud case

Federal prosecutors say a Vermont man who is imprisoned while facing state murder charges in the death of his wife has been sentenced to four years in prison on federal mail fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Randall Swartz, 59, who pleaded guilty earlier this year, defrauded his former employer, the Agri-Mark dairy cooperative, of at least $452,000.

He was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Rutland.

Prosecutors say Swartz had Agri-Mark order equipment he used in his own maple syrup business and had Agri-Mark employees assemble it for him on company time.

Swartz's attorney in the federal case didn't return a call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)