Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington bus station assault

A man who was on the run after a Burlington bus station fight has been caught and appeared in court Wednesday. William Schenk, 25, pleaded not guilty for his alleged role in the altercation.

William Schenk

Tuesday night, Schenk turned himself in after speaking with police.

Schenk is the man accused of an assault at the Burlington transit center that happened on Monday in broad daylight.

The victim was sent to the hospital because of the attack, which police say included at least 20 blows to the head and the use of a glass pipe.

"That is a very disturbing level of violence. It's something we don't want to see in our city," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said. "The victim and the suspect were known to one another; this wasn't a random act of violence but an act of violence of that type close to Church Street gives us pause."

According to court paperwork, the assault was over a woman and police say it may not have been the first time the victim was attacked by Schenk.

Schenk was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors say Schenk has had 16 interactions with police just this year. Four years ago, Schenk was in the news after he left KKK recruitment flyers at the homes of two minority women in Burlington.