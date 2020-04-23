Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington quick stop shooting

A man accused of opening fire at a Burlington convenience store has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Police say Jahi Bennett-Gooden, 23, of South Burlington, fired a gun inside and outside the Champlain Farms at the corner of Main Street and South Winooski Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an officer responding to an alarm at the store saw him outside firing a semi-automatic handgun into the store. They say Bennett-Gooden took off and the officer captured him about a block away.

"At first I was surprised because I just saw the guy shooting the gun but I was like, I need to get him before he gets any more damage. So the training kicked in," Burlington Police Ofc. Luz Winters said. " I think at the end it's people trying to do their jobs and save the citizens here."

On Thursday in court, the judge ordered that Bennett-Gooden be held without bail.