Suspected norovirus outbreak at Norwich University

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a suspected outbreak of norovirus at Norwich University.

State health officials say a few dozen people have reported gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting in recent days. Norovirus is a common cause of such symptoms and can spread easily from person to person.

A health department spokesman says officials are investigating and collecting samples to determine a cause.

People experiencing symptoms should drink lots of liquids to avoid dehydration. People with symptoms should stay home from class or work until 24 hours after the symptoms go away.