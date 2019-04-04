Suspects never charged in brutal 2016 beating

Three years ago, a man was beaten and left for dead on the side of a rural road in Lincoln. Now, WCAX News has learned no charges were filed against the people who allegedly committed that crime. Our Cat Viglienzoni explains why.

Cody Toledo was found duct-taped, tied up with rope and beaten on the side of Notch Road in the early hours of March 19, 2016.

"The temperature that night I was reading at 16 degrees," Lincoln Firefighter Jeff Cousino said in 2016.

The firefighter who found Toledo told us then that the man was lucky to have gotten enough cell service on the rural road to call for help.

"I think it was a miracle that he was able to get a call out," Cousino said.

Police later arrested Justin Stone and Corrin Laraway of Bristol. When we stopped by their apartment days after, you could still see blood on the steps.

A federal court sentencing memorandum describes how the couple bludgeoned Toledo unconscious at the apartment, then dumped his body in Lincoln and fled with $10,000 in drug money. The paperwork also shows they had provided Toledo housing and a base of operations to distribute heroin.

The memo says the two allegedly admitted to the beating at first but later recanted those statements. Because there were never any charges in connection with the beating, we don't know what Toledo did or didn't tell investigators.

When we asked the Vermont U.S. Attorney's Office why attempted murder charges were never filed, we were told there was insufficient evidence.

Both Stone and Laraway were sentenced in 2017 to two years in jail and three years of probation for drug charges only. Paperwork shows both also ended up receiving drug treatment.