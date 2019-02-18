Suspension rates down in Burlington schools

The Burlington School District is working to close the achievement gap among all students, regardless of ability, income, or race.

The district uses the suspension rate as a general gauge, and it's encouraged by the results so far.

The Burlington School Board said it's been able to collect more data reliably, giving it a better picture of how the district has improved over the years.

"Closing the achievement gap requires that kids be in school to learn," School Board member Liz Curry said.

The district has reduced the number of suspensions through what it calls "restorative practices." In the classroom, this looks like students and teachers sitting in a circle to discuss issues, build relationships, and help students feel more accepted.

The latest Equity and Inclusion Data Report showed there were almost 20% fewer suspensions overall. Students who qualified for free and reduced lunch had 33% fewer suspensions, black students had 35% fewer, and male students had 16% fewer.

While the school board is encouraged by these numbers, Monika Ivancic said they could be even lower if families get involved.

"Now we're doing it in the schools, and the kids are learning it from their teachers. But perhaps their parents don't know a lot about it," Ivancic said.

The report said there could be other factors contributing to the big decrease in suspensions. The school district said it will continue to work to bring those numbers down.