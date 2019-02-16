Suspicious death in New Hampshire

MADISON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in New Hampshire say a juvenile has been arrested and charged with the death of a 42-year-old woman.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on Friday night in Madison and discovered the body of Melissa Hatch, a resident of the town. They say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police aren't releasing the identity of the person who was arrested, which is consistent with state laws. They say an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Sunday.

