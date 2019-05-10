Suspicious device in Burlington deemed non-threatening

A woman called Burlington Police after seeing a ball that was making noise next to her tire around 8 PM.

Burlington Police and the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad worked together to figure out what it was. The robot went down next to the car and probed the device for about half an hour.

It then took it into the middle of the street and found out it was not a bomb.

Turns out, it was just a security tag wrapped in aluminum foil.

"It was making noise, and had wires consistent with something that might have been explosive," said Deputy Chief of Police Jonn Murad.

Murad says the ball was unusual enough for someone to call the police, and encourages anyone to do the same thing if they see anything suspicious.