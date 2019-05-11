Suspicious fire destroys Townshend barn

Investigators say a fire that destroyed a barn in Townshend is considered suspicious.

The Townshend Fire Department shared pictures of the aftermath on its Facebook page.

Police say the fire happened around 3:30 Friday morning, and they have yet to determine a cause.

When crews arrived, they say it looked like the two-story barn was about to collapse. The New Brook Fire Department, Wardsboro Fire Department, Jamaica Fire Department, Winhall Fire Department and Brattleboro Fire Department assisted.

The barn and all of its contents, valued at $100,000, are considered a total loss.