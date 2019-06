An early Saturday morning fire in Guilford is being considered suspicious.

Police were called to location on Sweet Pond Road around 6:00 AM.

When crews arrived they found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Investigators say there was no power to the building and say there is a battle over the ownership of the property and what was inside. No one was hurt and its an estimated 25-thousand dollar loss.

If you have any information was to what caused the fire police want to hear from you.