Suspicious man triggers road closure, evacuations

A South Burlington man is due in court on Friday after police say they found him with several knives and what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail.

Daniel Williams

Thursday, police were called to a South Burlington address for a report of a suspicious man. The incident temporarily shut down Patchen Road, area apartments were evacuated and a local day care center was put on lockdown.

Police arrested Daniel Williams, 33. Investigators searched his apartment and say they found oil and other materials likely used to construct the destructive device. Officers determined the device did not work.

Police attempted to get Williams assistance for an apparent mental health crisis but he refused treatment.