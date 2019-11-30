Suspicious object draws bomb squad examination

Police in Montpelier had to call in the Vermont State Police bomb squad Saturday morning after a suspicious object was found.

It happened around 8:30 am near River Street. Police say the object was a foot long, piece of PVC pipe with sealed caps on both ends, and that it resembled a pipe bomb.

State Police evaluated the object, which they determined was a water tight container with trailer registration inside.

They believe it fell during transit. No law enforcement action was taken.