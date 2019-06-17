Suspicious package forces evacuation at Diocese

A suspicious package forced an evacuation at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

First responders started arriving at about 3 p.m. and got everyone out of the building.

Late Monday afternoon, a bomb squad was at the South Burlington location working on the package.

A spokesperson for the diocese tells WCAX News a man came to the side door but they wouldn't buzz him in. That's when the man put down a package and left.

Now, the diocese staff is stuck outside because they can't get to their cars until this is resolved.

Police told us the area is safe but if you can avoid it, please do.

"It's unfortunate the times that we live in. My heart goes out to those at the diocese because this is traumatic but we have to take these normal precautions because of things that we see going on across the country," South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

