Suspicious package forces evacuations in St. Albans

A suspicious package forced evacuations in downtown St. Albans on Wednesday.

Police say UPS delivered the package to the Superior Courthouse on Church Street just after 11 a.m. It was addressed to a court employee.

The worker was not expecting anything. So the package was scanned. It appeared suspicious, so the police were called.

The court building and a day care next-door were evacuated.

It turned out the package was a large battery power supply.

By noon, everything was back to normal.