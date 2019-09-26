Suspicious package found at Sanders' Church St. office

Burlington and state police are investigating a suspicious package at Bernie Sanders' Senate offices on Church Street.

The report came in around 11:42 a.m. Thursday. The state bomb squad is on scene and officials tell WCAX they are likely going to have to remove the package with a robot.

While the the senator's offices at One Church Street have been emptied, authorities have not ordered an evacuation for other offices in the building or on Church Street.

There were no other immediate details. We have a crew on the scene.

It's the second time this month authorities have investigated packages at Sanders' offices. On September 11 they responded to his St. Johnsbury offices for an incident that turned out to be a false alarm.