Suspicious package prompts scare at Burlington post office

Police have given the all-clear after concerns about a suspicious package at a local U.S. post office.

It happened in Burlington's New North End at the post office on North Ave.

A customer ordered a product from outside the country, but as they unwrapped it, police say something didn't seem right to that person.

Authorities were called in and police secured the area.

Ultimately, the package turned out to be what the person had ordered but they were just expecting something different.