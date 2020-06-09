Swanton Police add first boat to their patrol unit

Swanton Police have added a new rig to their patrol unit-- a 24-foot patrol boat. Our Ike Bendavid found out how they will use it.

"This is the first boat in the history of the Swanton Village Police Department," Swanton Police Lt. David Kachajin said.

Kachajin says the Swanton Police Department is excited about this new way to patrol.

"It just bolsters our ability to be able to do our job," he said.

A grant from FEMA paid not only for the boat but for the officers to patrol on Lake Champlain a few times a week.

"Our boat can do rescue, we can do search and rescue, we can do law enforcement, we can even put divers in the water if we had to," Kachajin said.

He says that not only does the boat give the department the ability to patrol and do rescues on the northern part of Lake Champlain, but it is also aided by technology to help keep the area safe.

"Like flare capability, thermal imagining, we have radar, sonar multi-radio capabilities so not only can we communicate with other boaters but the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies," he explained.

Local residents on the water said they are happy for the added safety in their community.

"I think it's a great thing. It keeps people safe on the water, keeps people honest, not drinking-- it's a good thing," said Eugene Gagner of Swanton.

"I think it will be great. I think it's going to make it a lot safer for people," said Samantha Gagner of Swanton.

The boat is expected to be docked on Lake Champlain for the summer so it's ready to go at a moment's notice.