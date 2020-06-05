Swanton artists encouraged to paint murals

Swanton leaders want more outdoor masterpieces in town and they're encouraging artists to pull out their brushes and get creative.

The Swanton Arts Council is giving artists the chance to paint murals all over downtown.

The council does have one rule: avoid using any words.

The Executive Director Judy Paxman says the initiative is to drive conversations within the community.

"We don't always speak the same language and sometimes the message has to be made over and over in different ways so we can get everyone on the same page and this, although some people have not liked what has gone up on the walls," Paxman said. "At the very least, it sparks a positive non-violent conversation and that to me makes me so happy. It's just another venue for people to communicate."

The Swanton Arts Council says it's happy to see members of the community giving downtown walls a fresh coat of paint.