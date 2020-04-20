Swanton community helps family after fire

A local family only asked for a couple hundred bucks and ended up with several thousand, following a fire at their home.

Vermont State Police say a house fire in Swanton started in the garage and spread to the house.

In a Facebook post, the family of four asked for $200 in a Facebook fundraiser. But they received close to $17,000 in less than twenty-four hours.

One of their neighbors who helped them during the fire says that he is just happy everyone made it out in one piece.

"It felt really good to be able to help, it's really too bad that they lost all their memories and everything but I'm just thankful that they're all okay," said Jason Bourbeau, a resident of Swanton.

The family was not available for an interview, but we are told that they have found a place to stay while they figure out where to go from here.