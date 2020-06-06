Swanton man dies of injuries following Friday shooting

The victim of a shooting in Swanton died Friday night, while at the UVM Medical Center.

Police say Kyle Labelle, 32, was shot multiple times in the stomach and chest.

The alleged shooter, James Mulholland, 22 of Swanton, is being held without bail on a first degree murder charge.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3 Friday afternoon. Investigators say the two men knew each other, and after an argument near Greenwich Street, Mulholland fired multiple shots at Labelle.

The investigation is on-going. Mulholland is set to be arraigned on Monday.

