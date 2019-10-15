Swanton man faces charges in deadly crash

The man who police say was behind the wheel during a deadly crash in St. Albans now faces charges.

St. Albans police say in September, Shawn Tardy, 47, of Swanton, crossed the centerline on the Swanton Road near the old Energizer plant and crashed head-on into a car driven by Robert Young, 42, of St. Albans Town.

Young and a passenger, Lori Latulippe, 44, were killed in the crash.

Tardy pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to a slew of charges including gross negligent operation with death resulting, texting and driving, speeding, no license, no insurance, vehicle not inspected, altered inspection sticker and defective equipment.