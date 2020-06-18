Swanton public murals raise questions of acceptable free speech

A public mural project in Swanton is helping to spread art and discussion, but how do you draw the line between free expression and offensive hate speech? Our Ike Bendavid takes a look.

Jessica Pelkey, the owner of Salon Elixir in Swanton, has one of the three new public art murals on the lawn of her businesses.

"Art is a beautiful part of our community," Pelkey said.

The public are project invites anyone to paint on them or over them, But last week Pelkey's photo of someone spray painting over a Black Lives Matter mural raised concerns.

"I think it's a lack of education on the person's behalf," Pelkey said.

And it wasn't the only mural that was tagged. After a first BLM mural went up several others were spray painted over with the a logo from the group Patriot Front, what the Southern Poverty Law Center defines it as a white nationalist hate group.

"It's clearly not a positive thing. It's not a great look for Swanton and the community members," said local artist Van Joe. He says the rules of the murals are if anyone feels uncomfortable, they can just be painted over. That's what happened with the Patriot Front logos. They plan to keep the rules the same. "I think they want it to look like there is this big group of people that beileve that around here. I do not believe that's the case."

But was there a crime? Swanton Police Chief Leonard Stell says that while hate crimes do need more attention, there was no permanent damage in this case. He says the art council's rules of "just paint over it" would make it hard to bring charges. "Because it can be painted over at any time and anybody can paint on those walls, there is no way that we can say that one piece of art is vandalism and anther piece of art is not," he said.

But community members say it does not represent Swanton and has raised complex issues surrounding free speech. "They have developed into a very deep and sometimes uncomfortable conversation," Van Joe said.

"It really got people communicating and talking about issues at hand and that are going on in our world all around," Pelkey said.

Keeping art and community in discussion one mural at a time.

