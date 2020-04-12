Swanton native announced 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner

Swanton native, Amanda Conger, is the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner.

It was made official on Saturday.

It's a story Scott Fleishman has been following for about a year and a half.

Last summer, Amanda donated a kidney to Barre's Cameron Ouelette, who was suffering from stage 5 kidney disease.

The connection between the two? Thunder Road. Cameron is a tiger's division driver. Amanda is a former Thunder Road intern who heard about Cameron's health during her time at the track.

Amanda just finished her senior season on the St. Anselm women's hockey team. She became the program's leader in all time games played.

She's back home right now, doing her studies online.

Scott had a chance to Skype with her Friday before the official announcement.

Scott Fleishman: "How does it feel to have won this award being nominated against some of the other players in the country who've done such great service as well?"

Amanda Conger: "It is definitely a shock. Once I was nominated I went on the hockey humanitarian page and I looked at what you past recipients have done and then once I became a finalist I looked at what the other finalists have done and I was just in awe that I was even considered for this award. So, I didn't really put myself on the same level as them and then when I was told I was the recipient I was just in complete shock."

Scott Fleishman: "Your whole message is this entire time was organ donation and when we've spoken to you in the past, you've told us the story about that. Do you feel like this now will really shine a light on that?"

Amanda Conger: "Definitely. I hope so anyways. I mean I know my my story was shared from when you went down to the race track and then when I was a nominee for the humanitarian award and then when I was a recipient there's always been little beat bits and pieces on Facebook that have been shared, but now that you know this is another platform on the news again, I hope it just really drills home to people that it is so important and it can be done even for strangers not just family members."

Scott Fleishman: "Talking to you today and talking about the humanitarian award, I think about Cameron, because here he was sitting out the whole season with this kidney problem. You come along, donate the kidney and now it's like, okay, we're going to get ready for next season and now there might be a question that that season happens at least the way we know it now. Have you thought about that at all as we kind of go through this?"

Amanda Conger: "Yes. So I've been following Thunder Road on Facebook and a lot of people of asked the question is this going to postpone the beginning of the season, certain things like that and I have thought about Cameron, because it seems like he's riding this rollercoaster of up's and down's and right now it's a real down. So, I've been texting on almost every day and like how you doing today, hanging in there? And he seems like he's in really good spirits so that's reassuring for me."

Scott Fleishman: "Amanda Conger, the Hockey Humanitarian of the year. Congratulations, a great honor and hopefully soon we will be able to see each other in person and you'll be able to reunite with Cameron down in Barre as he gets ready for his return to the track."

Amanda Conger: "Yes, Scott I can't wait for that. I'm sure we're all looking forward to getting out of our houses sometime soon."