Swanton public art projects repeatedly whitewashed

A public art project to promote creativity has turned into a running political battle. Our Ike Bendavid first told you about the goals of the mural project in Swanton last month. He follows up with why it has turned divisive.

Local artist Chloe Viner-Collins says that every time she paints a specific mural it gets covered just as fast as it goes up.

"I do one of a black and white hand holding over a pride flag. I have done that three times-- it's been defaced every single time," she said.

On Sunday, Viner-Collins says after a group painted another mural, a man showed up and covered it.

"It was one hour and 22 minutes before a gentleman showed up to cover it with white paint," she said.

It's not clear who the man is but Viner-Collins says he did not engage in conversation while he painted over the mural.

The Swanton Arts Council put up the wooden walls last month with the rules that anyone can paint on them at any time as long as they don't include words.

The frustration from Viner-Collins is when her murals of unity get painted over, it's not for more art.

"He is not replacing the art with something new-- which is what other artists do when they redo a board-- he is just doing white paint," she said.

And this isn't the first time this has happened since the murals went up. Similar murals showing pride and unity were defaced last month.

"I do think it's racism in action," Viner-Collins said.

The village tells me that they feel discouraged about the divisiveness that this has caused in their community. As for any crimes, the police chief tells me as long as the boards are not physically damaged, there is no crime according to the rules set up by the arts council.

"This was not the intent of the art walls but it's what we have got now," said Judy Paxman, the executive director of the Swanton Arts Council.

Paxman doesn't think they have gone down the wrong road with these art spaces.

"Regardless of how long the picture stays up it does start a conversation," she said.

She says they won't be coming down.

"It's free speech at it finest," Paxman said. "Symbols can impart more meaning and it starts the questions and conversations."

People I talked with agree that it's important to have tough conversations.

"Art isn't supposed to be pretty; it's supposed to make you feel something and that's what the boards are doing here in the town. They are starting a very important conversation," said Laura Gardey of Swanton.

"In this time with what was up there, I don't think it should be getting covered like that," said Brendon Hutchins of St. Albans.

Moving forward, the arts council says they are looking to form a group looking at racial diversity and equality in Swanton.