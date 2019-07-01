Swanton woman charged with stealing senior's money

A Swanton woman with a history of allegedly stealing from seniors is in trouble again.

Bobbi Jo Hodgdon

It happened Saturday in the Food City parking lot in St. Albans. Police say Bobbi Jo Hodgdon, 42, got into a 93-year-old man's car, took his car keys from the ignition and demanded money. After the man refused, police say she went through his pockets, took money and ran off. She was caught and is due in court Monday.

Authorities say Hodgdon was under pretrial conditions not be in contact with Saturday's victim.

Hodgdon already has a record of allegedly stealing from vulnerable adults. Police say she also sold doughnuts and fake raffle tickets last spring, claiming they were for a school fundraiser.