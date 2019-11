A local brewery is helping out those less fortunate this time of year and now we know more than 350 people participated in 14th Star Brewing's annual Can Swap.

Last week the St Albans brewery welcomed community members to come and donate at least 4 canned goods to receive a 4-pack of beer.

Organizers say they have seen a great response to the event.

In 2017, the can swap event raised more than a ton of food.