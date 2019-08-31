Swift-water rescue team heads south to aid in hurricane aftermath

To help assist with Hurricane Dorian, the Vermont Task Force 1 Swift Water Rescue Team started the trip South early Saturday morning.

The team is made up of crews from around Vermont and New Hampshire and will help in evacuations in flooded areas.

WCAX was told the 15 person team is scheduled to head to Tallahassee, but those plans may change if the storm changes directions.

Those first responders are only a portion of Vermont's swift water team, leaving enough coverage for the state if needed.