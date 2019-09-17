Swimmer familiar to Lake Champlain sets English Channel record

We followed her treacherous journey in Lake Champlain and now Sarah Thomas is back with an even bigger feat.

Early Tuesday morning, Thomas set a world record by becoming the first person to swim the English Channel non-stop four times.

You may remember Thomas when we covered her swim in Lake Champlain in 2017. She swam a 104 mile record setting swim in the lake.

For this latest swim, people followed along on Facebook and wrote her encouraging words while she did lap after lap in the water.