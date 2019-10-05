Swinging for hope

Vermonters grabbed their gloves and brought out their bats to raise awareness about addiction Saturday. It's the first annual Swings for Hope at Landry Park in Winooski.

It's been only nine months since Allie Lane lost her older sister Logan Peters to a heroine overdose. Saturday would have been Logan's 27th birthday.

"Out in the field when I was playing second, every time a play would stop, I'd just turn around and talk into my glove like I was talking to her," Lane said.

The sisters bonded through their love of the game.

"I remembered she would always would come watch my games. I do miss that," Lane said. So, she said it seemed natural to honor Logan's memory through a softball tournament. Eight teams competing -- all with a passion for the cause.

"This crisis that we're all fighting right now is something that everyone can identify with and everyone can relate to. So, being able to come together through our skills and team camaraderie is really going to help shed some light," said Racheal Ryan, a family friend.

"And I think this is a big fight that everybody needs to fight every single day," Logan's grandmother Brenda Peters added.

It's a fight against the addiction epidemic plaguing Vermont. That's why the funds raised during the Swings for Hope tournament go directly towards building Jenna's House, a community center in Johnson that'll provide support for people suffering from substance abuse disorders.

"It would have been nice if we had known that Logan was struggling because we would have gotten her the help," Lane said.

In the wake of Logan's death, her parents and stepparents have formed a team of their own -- each taking turns at bat for the three-year-old son, A'shai, she leaves behind.

"Logan left us a gift and that we can all be together and bring up together. It takes a village, it sure does," Logan's mother Toni Zeno said. "Logan would be psyched to see all of her parents hanging out together," added Michelle Peters, Logan's stepmother.

Now, together, they're hoping to be the helping hands that get people into recovery.

"If you have any kid, male or daughter, you need to pay attention. Toni: you need to ask questions," said Logan's father Chris Peters.

"I just want people to know there's help out there," Lane said.

After 12 hours of play, the day's events concluded with a ceremony. Logan's family and friends took turns illuminating the skies with lanterns, symbolizing hope.