Sword missing from Vermont Revolutionary War statue

A bronze sword is missing from the statue of a commander who helped win the Battle of Bennington during the Revolutionary War.

The administrator at the state-owned Bennington Battle Monument says a passerby told her Saturday the sword was missing from the statue of New Hampshire General John Stark, who led American forces during the 1777 Battle of Bennington. Marylou Chicote said she suspects the sword went missing Friday evening.

Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann says there is nothing to indicate the sword was taken as a form of protest against historical figures similar to what has been happening across the country.

